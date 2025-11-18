Stefanchuk called on the Rada to convene on November 19: We cannot afford political sabotage

The Speaker of the Rada noted that the opposition had received documents to implement the initiative to dismiss the government, but that the MPs were to meet on November 19

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: facebook.com/stefanchuk.official)

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk after blocking the rostrum during the session on November 18 and the opposition's demand for the resignation of the government said that the parliament must fulfill its constitutional duty and called on MPs to return to work on November 19.

"The Parliament must work. A state at war cannot afford political sabotage... I call on all MPs to return to constructive work tomorrow. And to fulfill the duty entrusted to us by the Constitution," he said .

At the meeting, the Rada was to consider the dismissal of two ministers – Svitlana Hrynchuk (head of the Energy Ministry) and Herman Halushchenko (head of the Justice Ministry). Stefanchuk called it a "public demand" and a "state necessity in times of war." However, due to the blocking of the rostrum , the voting did not take place.

The Speaker of the Rada emphasized that the dismissal of individual ministers and the resignation of the entire government are different processes that need to be distinguished. And representatives of

"The opposition has immediately received all the necessary documents to implement its initiative on the government's resignation – and has already started the relevant process in accordance with the procedure established by law," he said .

By blocking the work of the parliament, representatives of the "Eurosolidarity" party disrupt the consideration of important issues and try to promote their own political ambitions, Stefanchuk noted. Such behavior is irresponsible, he said .

"We can discuss, criticize, and have different visions. But there is a limit beyond which political ambitions pose a threat to the state. The country is waiting for parliamentary decisions, not blocking the rostrum. Today, it is important to think not about our own ratings, but about what Ukraine will be like tomorrow," the Speaker of the Rada emphasized .