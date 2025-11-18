Zelenskyy to meet with government officials and "servants," promises "principled quick decisions"

The Head of State instructed to prepare the Strategy and announced meetings with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Parliament and MPs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced meetings with government officials and MPs and "principled quick decisions." He wrote about this in social networks.

Zelensky ordered to prepare a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff for November 20.

Also this week, there will be "relevant conversations" with government officials and a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs of the faction Servant of the People .

"I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our country needs," he said .

The president also said that on November 18 he is scheduled to meet in Spain, in particular with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which could bring "agreements that will give more strength." Ukraine.

on November 19, there will be meetings in Turkey, Ukraine is preparing to intensify negotiations and has developed solutions to offer to its partners. Work is also underway to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners, Zelenskyy emphasized .