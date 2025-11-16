Zelensky ordered to change the heads of ARMA, the State Property Fund and other institutions in the energy sector

Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and Prime Minister Svyrydenko on new personnel decisions in the energy sector

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine an urgent draft law on renewing the composition of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission. He announced this following an online meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The leadership of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate also needs to be renewed. In addition, the President instructed Svyrydenko to submit to the Rada a proposal for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the Asset Recovery and Management Agency needs to be renewed "in full cooperation" with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. The new head is to be appointed by the end of this year after a competition.

Zelenskyy also instructed to promptly audit and prepare for sale assets and shares in assets owned by Russians and Ukrainians who fled to Russia.

"All such facilities must work one hundred percent in the interests of Ukraine, to ensure our defense and fill the budget of Ukraine," the President emphasized .