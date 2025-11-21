Zelenskyy tells MPs he did not know any details about Mindich tapes – source

The president told "servants" that the new anti-corruption scandal is a flaw in personnel policy, an interlocutor told LIGA.net

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a closed meeting with the faction Servant of the people said that he did not know any details about the large-scale operation of anti-corruption authorities "Midas". About this to LIGA.net said one of the MPs who attended the event.

According to him, the head of state claims that he did not know about any details in the context of the scandal surrounding the wiretapping of his former business partner and friend Timur Mindich, in which also appeared fired ministers Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"He said that this is a flaw in the personnel policy. And that law enforcement agencies should work, and he is ready to help," the MP explained.

He added that Zelenskyy did not say that there were US interests in leaking these tapes.

The source also noted that during the meeting, hints of possible new tapes, which may include the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, were made "very cautiously", without any specifics, as the event was held "in an atmosphere of mutual tolerance."