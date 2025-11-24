SSU denies preparing suspicion to SAPO head Klymenko and head of Arakhamia's "servants"

The SSU stated that it had not received any "instructions," "requests" or "hints" from the presidential Office or other bodies regarding Klymenko and Arakhamia

David Arakhamia (Photo: Press service of the Servant of the People)

The Security Service of Ukraine has denied that it is preparing suspicions against the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, and the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia. About this LIGA.net the press service of the law enforcement agency reported.

The SSU noted that the information that it was allegedly preparing to serve Klymenko and Arakhamia with suspicion notices was not true.

Read also Yura Yenakievsky and Ukrzaliznytsia. How the government can remove Klymenko and bury the Mindich case

"The SSU has not received any such 'instructions', 'requests' or 'hints' from the president's Office or any other structure," the agency said.

They also reminded that, according to the law, SSU investigators cannot serve suspicion notices on sitting MPs: "Therefore, this information has nothing to do with reality."

Earlier, on the morning of November 24, Ukrayinska Pravda published a new article about the corruption scandal involving the "tapes" of the president's former business partner and friend Timur Mindich.

The text claims that against the backdrop of MPs' dissatisfaction and their demands for the resignation of the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, the authorities decided to hand over the suspicion to Arakhamia, who was "attributed" the main role of a "political saboteur and traitor".

"Given the fact that since the first Istanbul peace talks, Arakhamia has been in contact with Kremlin leader Putin's confidant, oligarch Roman Abramovich, the picture of the Russian trace in an attempt to "destabilize the system" looked almost complete for the technologists in the OP," the publication says.

At the same time, the OCU stated that the head of the SSU Vasyl Malyuk and the prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko allegedly refused to sign such a suspicion.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General's Office also posted on its social media objected information that he and the SSU had prepared or approved a suspicion against the MP under the article "high treason".

"There is currently no evidence that could serve as a basis for such a procedural decision. The situation with other persons mentioned in the material, including heads of other law enforcement agencies, is similar. If there are proper and legally confirmed grounds, decisions on suspicion will be made exclusively within the law," the PGO said in a statement.

Also, Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources close to the Presidential Administration, said that at the end of the first week of Operation Midas, Zelenskyy called for a meeting with the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, and the head of the SAPO, Klymenko.

However, according to an unnamed influential official, "the conversation did not go well." Media interlocutors in law enforcement agencies claim that after the meeting, Yermak allegedly once again instructed law enforcement to prepare a suspicion against Klymenko.

Earlier, in October, the SSU also stated that does not conduct training before such a suspicion is announced.