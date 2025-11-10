Authorities may take action against NABU and SAPO, suspicion of Klymenko is among options – sources
The Ukrainian authorities may take action against anti-corruption bodies in response to high-profile cases. This may include preparations to serve a notice of suspicion to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko. About this for the text on of the new Operation Midas on corruption in the energy sector said LIGA.net's interlocutors in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the SAPO.
These law enforcement agencies assure that "the operation is multi-level and will not be completed in one day." At the same time, interlocutors in the agencies suggest that a "reaction from above" to such high-profile cases, especially those involving "close associates," may soon follow.
One of the possible options voiced by the sources is the preparation of a suspicion against the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, which means that conditions may arise for the prosecutor general's Office to interfere in the investigation conducted by the anti-corruption agency.
Such a change or even partial rotation of the team creates a risk that key cases will be slowed down, and the anti-corruption vertical will be weakened, up to the point of losing evidence, the interlocutors added.
- Meanwhile, president Zelenskyy reacted to Operation Midas for the first time, calling for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials. At the same time, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said that the government awaits the results of procedural actions in the situation with Energoatom.
- LIGA.net's interlocutor at law enforcement agencies reported that Mindich, a co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a friend of the president, was also searched as part of Operation Midas, but he managed to leave the country. At the same time, the SAPO stated data leakage in the case of a businessman.
- More about Operation Midas read here.
Comments (0)