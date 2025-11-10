Authorities may take action against NABU and SAPO, suspicion of Klymenko is among options – sources

Oleksandr Klymenko (Photo: SAP)

The Ukrainian authorities may take action against anti-corruption bodies in response to high-profile cases. This may include preparations to serve a notice of suspicion to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko. About this for the text on of the new Operation Midas on corruption in the energy sector said LIGA.net's interlocutors in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the SAPO.

These law enforcement agencies assure that "the operation is multi-level and will not be completed in one day." At the same time, interlocutors in the agencies suggest that a "reaction from above" to such high-profile cases, especially those involving "close associates," may soon follow.

One of the possible options voiced by the sources is the preparation of a suspicion against the head of the SAPO, Klymenko, which means that conditions may arise for the prosecutor general's Office to interfere in the investigation conducted by the anti-corruption agency.

Such a change or even partial rotation of the team creates a risk that key cases will be slowed down, and the anti-corruption vertical will be weakened, up to the point of losing evidence, the interlocutors added.