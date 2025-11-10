Svyrydenko commented on the operation of NABU and SAPO: We are waiting for results

PM calls for convictions and inevitability of punishment, reacting to new corruption case in energy sector

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's Telegram channel)

Prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the government is awaiting the results of procedural actions in the situation with state-owned company Energoatom. This is how the official reacted to the new Midas operation of anti-corruption agencies when commenting on the case to the Ukrainian media.

"We are waiting for the results of procedural actions regarding the situation with Energoatom and immediate informing of the government. Fighting corruption is one of the key priorities of the government. Any offenses must be punished with convictions and inevitability of punishment," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister added that the government is ready to "provide full assistance" to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said that all those found guilty of embezzlement should be brought to justice.

Earlier, the MP from the opposition Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak initiated dismissal of both Hrynchuk and her predecessor in office, now the minister of justice Herman Galushchenko.

The president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also responded to Operation Midas for the first time, speaking in favor of inevitability of punishment for corrupt criminals.

LIGA.net's interlocutor at law enforcement agencies reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 and a friend of the president, was also searched as part of Operation Midas, but he managed to leave the country. At the same time, the SAPO stated that there is data leakage in the case of a businessman.

