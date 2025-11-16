Top NABU source names the most effective way to stop high-profile corruption cases

The LIGA.net source said that the leadership of the head of the SAPO in such anti-corruption cases "is decisive"

Oleksandr Klymenko (Photo: SAP)

Dismissal of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko is the most effective way to intercept cases and stop high-profile proceedings. About this LIGA.net's senior source in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau said for the article on Klymenko's probable suspicion.

According to the source, the leadership of the head of the SAPO in these anti-corruption cases "is decisive."

"According to the Criminal Procedure Code, it is Klymenko who notifies specially designated subjects of suspicion (top officials and people suspected of large-scale corruption – Ed.): only he can sign, and in his absence, the Prosecutor General can sign," the source explained.

If the head of the SAPO is temporarily out of office, it becomes possible to change the group of prosecutors in certain proceedings and put more "controlled" people in charge, the NABU representative said, adding that "there are many options."