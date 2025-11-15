The EU warned Ukraine against putting pressure on anti-corruption activists and society: Could slow down accession

Kos emphasized that political and legislative pressure on anti-corruption agencies and civil society is a problem

Marta Kos (Photo: RONALD WITTEK / EPA)

Pressure on anti-corruption agencies and civil society could slow down Ukraine's accession to the European Union if "decisive measures are not taken". About this for text LIGA.net said Marta Kos, European commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy.

LIGA.net asked the official how closely Brussels follows developments around Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions.

Kos did not provide a clear answer, but emphasized that political and legislative pressure on anti-corruption agencies and civil society is a problem.

"This creates a risk of undermining trust and could slow down the enrollment process if decisive action is not taken," the official said.

She added that the European Commission regularly communicates with the Ukrainian authorities, including anti-corruption agencies and civil society organizations.