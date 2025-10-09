SBU denies information on alleged preparation of suspicion to SAPO Head Klymenko

The special service denied that it was investigating the involvement of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in the case of Fedir Khristenko's testimony

Oleksandr Klymenko (Photo: SAP)

The Security Service of Ukraine is not preparing to serve a notice of suspicion to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko. This was reported by the SBU press service in a comment to LIGA.net.

The special service claims that the information recently disseminated in the media based on data from anonymous sources that the SBU is allegedly investigating the possible involvement of SAPO head Klymenko in one of the cases in which MP Fedir Khrystenko is testifying is not true.

Also, the SBU stated that the information from sources that "Klymenko may soon be served with a notice of suspicion, which may be grounds for his suspension" is untrue .

At the same time, they added that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against Khrystenko is ongoing, he has been notified of suspicion of treason.

On October 6, the media outlet Babel, citing three unnamed sources, reported that the SBU was investigating the possible involvement of the head of the SAPO in one of the cases in which MP Khrystenko is testifying.

One of the interlocutors did not rule out that Klymenko may soon be served with a notice of suspicion, which could be grounds for his suspension