MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested – source

Fedir Khrystenko (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

A current MP suspected of high treason has been detained and arrested in Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and Security Service of Ukraine.

Law enforcement did not name the suspect. A source in law enforcement agencies told LIGA.net that it was a lawmaker from the banned party Opposition Platform – For Life Fedir Khristenko.

According to the SBU, the MP was detained on the territory of Ukraine. He was wanted on suspicion of treason.

According to the investigation, the MP was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service long before the full-scale invasion and actively fulfilled the tasks of the Russian special service.

Among other things, according to the materials of the proceedings, the suspected deputy established an effective mechanism of influence on the leadership of one of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the SBU added.

In July of this year, based on the materials of the SBU and the PGO, the MP was notified of suspicion under the articles:

→ high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law;

→ abuse of influence.

On Saturday, September 6, after the detention, the deputy was taken to court, which imposed on him the previously chosen measure of restraint in the form of detention.

According to the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, the MP will be held in custody until October 21, 2025, the prosecutor's office added.

BACKGROUND. Khrystenko is a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL, who was elected in 2019 in the single-member constituency No. 46 in Donetsk Oblast (Bakhmut, Lyman). He is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he left for Poland. Khrystenko is a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL, who was elected in 2019 in the single-member constituency No. 46 in Donetsk Oblast (Bakhmut, Lyman). He is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he left for Poland.

Photo: OGP

Photo: OGP