Zelenskyy answered whether Yermak's successor is already in place

The president wants to evaluate the ideas received for his Office, Lytvyn said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Yermak (Illustrative photo: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still deciding what format his Office will use in the future. Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the leader of Ukraine on Communications, told the Ukrainian media about this in the context of the appointment of the next head of the OP.

When asked whether a candidate for the post of head of the OP has already been selected, the advisor replied that "the president is still deciding on the format of the Office's future work."

According to Lytvyn, Zelenskyy "wants to evaluate the ideas that were presented" to him for some time.

He did not give any other details.

The official also commented assignment of former US ambassador Oksana Markarova as an advisor to the president on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment: "And to avoid speculation, the president will not appoint Ms. Oksana as the head of the Office."

Earlier, on the day of resignation of the former head of the OP Andriy Yermak on November 28, Zelenskyy announced that he would hold consultations the next day with those who could head the Office.

It is known from the president's social media that he met with the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov, minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, first vice prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov and the deputy head of the OP, colonel Pavlo Palisa.