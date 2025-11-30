Former Ambassador to the US Markarova is the new presidential advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment

Oksana Markarova (Photo: OP)

Former Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova appointed as an advisor to the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment. The relevant order has already been signed and published on the website of the Presidential Office.

The document states that this is a freelance position.

"Starting today, Oksana Markarova will continue to help our country as my advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment. I am glad that Oksana remains in the team of our country, and her tasks will now include advising on issues that strengthen Ukraine," said reported president.

He clarified that it is about a better business climate, strengthening Ukraine's financial stability, attracting investment and planning for reconstruction together with strategic partners.

The President reminded that Ukraine has been defending itself on a daily basis for almost four years, and despite the difficulties, we have managed to provide the country with air defense, necessary weapons and other resources.

However, in addition to the fundamental goal of protecting independence and working daily to survive, there is a long-term goal to ensure that Ukraine can rebuild after the fighting and resume normal economic development.

"This is a task for the government of Ukraine, all our institutions, Ukrainian business, and I believe that everyone who can help Ukraine in this should help," Zelensky said.