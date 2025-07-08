"Every diplomat has a rotation cycle". Sibiga confirms Markarova's resignation

About 20 decrees are expected to dismiss and appoint new ambassadors of Ukraine, Foreign Minister says

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has confirmed that Oksana Markarova will resign as Ukraine's ambassador to Washington. He made the statement in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

According to the head of diplomacy, Markarova is one of the most successful Ukrainian ambassadors, "extremely effective, charismatic, but probably every diplomat has a rotation cycle".

Sibiga also said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to replace ambassadors in other countries.

"I will confirm to you that the vision of the President of Ukraine is to rotate in all countries of the G7 and G20. That is, first of all, to strengthen these countries, including the US track. So this is really on the agenda now," he said.

Foreign Minister clarifies that about 20 decrees are expected to dismiss and appoint new ambassadors of Ukraine.

BACKGROUND. Markarova has served as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States since February 2021. She is associated with a scandal that occurred at the height of the US election campaign: in September 2024, a Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy visited a defense company in Pennsylvania that manufactures shells for Ukraine. The event was attended by the local governor and Democratic lawmakers, but no Republican representatives were present. Afterward, the latter initiated an investigation in the House of Representatives, and its speaker, Johnson, wrote a letter to Zelenskyy demanding that Markarova be fired "immediately." However, this did not lead to her resignation.