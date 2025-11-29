Ukraine will update its secret defense plan

President says it's time to change basic documents on the country's defense

Denys Shmyhal and Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will update its key documents on state defense, including its defense plan. This was announced by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the minister of defense Denys Shmyhal.

"It is time to change the basic documents on the defense of Ukraine, in particular the defense plan of our state. The course of hostilities has demonstrated what exactly should become the updated priorities," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy announced that Shmyhal would prepare detailed proposals for such changes and submit them to the government for approval.

The defense plan is a secret document and is implemented in the event of war by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The current plan act from 23:00 on February 24, 2022, the day of the full-scale Russian invasion.

REFERENCE. "The Defense Plan of Ukraine is an integral part of defense planning, which contains a set of documents that determine the content, scope, executors, procedure and terms of implementation of political, economic, social, military, scientific, scientific and technical, information, legal, organizational and other measures of the state to prepare for armed defense and its protection in the event of armed aggression or armed conflict." it says in the Law on Defense of Ukraine.

Among other things, the president said that on November 28, the government and the Defense Ministry financed the next monthly tranche of subventions for combat brigades for UAH 4.3 billion.

Also, Zelenskyy said, an additional UAH 8 billion was allocated to finance Drone lines.