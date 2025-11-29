Zelenskyy announces talks between Ukraine and the US on November 30

Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States to discuss the "peace plan"

The Ukrainian delegation is heading to the United States to discuss a plan to resolve the war, the meeting will take place on Sunday, November 30. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State confirmed that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team are on their way to the United States.

"Rustem's report was presented today, and the task is clear: to prepare promptly and meaningfully the definition of steps to end the war. Ukraine continues to work with America as constructively as possible, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he is looking forward to the report of the Ukrainian delegation on the results of the work to be held this Sunday.

Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States to continue working on agreeing on further steps to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

He said that in the morning he had reported to Zelenskyy on the state of preparation, key positions, and expected results of the next stage of negotiations.

"In the United States, we will continue to coordinate all the developments that were formed during the meetings in Geneva. Ukraine continues systematic and constructive diplomatic work for a decent peace," he summarized.