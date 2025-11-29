Bloomberg: Umerov, Kislytsya travel to US to discuss 'peace plan'

Rustem Umerov and Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Tolga Bozoglu/EPA)

Ukrainian delegation heads to the US to further discuss the "peace plan" proposed by the US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The group, which includes the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergiy Kyslytsya will meet with the US Special Envoy in Florida Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The media reminded us that Vitkoff is to lead the US delegation to the talks in Russia next week.

Last week, the United States issued an ultimatum to Kyiv demanding that it agree to the terms of the deal, which is obviously favorable to Russia, by Thanksgiving. The document was softened during a meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva.

Although Washington has claimed progress in negotiations with Ukraine, they continue to face the same obstacles as in previous rounds: what suits Ukraine is likely to be a stumbling block for Russia, and vice versa, journalists said.