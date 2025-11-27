The Russian dictator admitted that he did not expect new sanctions from the United States, and considers it pointless to sign peace documents with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on the US peace plan and the situation at the front. According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are allegedly surrounded in some areas, and the pace of Russia's advance is "increasing."

Re the situation at the front the Russian dictator said that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from the occupied territories and give them back to Russia, the occupiers will allegedly stop fighting. If this does not happen, Russia will "achieve this by military means".

He did not say which territories he was talking about. Probably Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

The dictator also announced the alleged encirclement of the cities of Krasnoarmiysk (also known as Pokrovsk since 2016) and Dimitrov (also known as Myrnohrad since the same year). Vovchansk is "almost entirely in the hands of the Russian army," and in Siversk, the occupiers allegedly managed to occupy 1700 buildings out of 8000.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, Putin allegedly sees the possibility of a collapse of the front for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Russian occupiers, according to him, are advancing at a "shock pace" in the north of the region and have approached Huliaipol. And on the left bank of the Oskil River, 3,500 Ukrainian troops are allegedly blocked.

The Ukrainian side regularly refutes such propaganda claims. As of November 27, the fighting in Pokrovsk are carried out along the railroad line and in the city center. on November 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also denied statement of capture of the left bank of Kupyansk, and on November 21 – about the encirclement on the Gulyaypillia direction.

Regarding peace talks, putin said that there were no drafts of a peace treaty on Ukraine. There was only "a set of issues for discussion." Russia agrees that this list of points can be the basis for future agreements, the dictator claims.

Putin considers it pointless to sign a peace agreement with the Ukrainian authorities because a "strategic mistake" was made by not holding elections. He continues to ignore the fact that elections during martial law are expressly prohibited art. 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that Russia still "wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine," but it is now "legally impossible." He called the recognition of Russia's "sovereignty" over Crimea and Donbas one of the key points of the talks.

Putin also announced arrival of the American delegation negotiators early next week. It is expected to be attended by Steve Witkoff. The negotiators from the Russian Federation will be Vladimir Medynsky and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Putin also proposed to record that Russia allegedly is not going to attack Europe and called such allegations "nonsense". These words came against the backdrop of regular drone attacks on European countries and violations of airspace by Russian aircraft of other countries.

The Russian dictator admitted that he did not expect new US sanctions against Russian oil companies, as there have been no conflicts between Moscow and Washington since Alaska.

"We stayed on the Anchorage platform and suddenly the United States announced sanctions. I didn't even understand what was going on," Putin said.