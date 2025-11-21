The situation on the frontline is tense, but the information about the encirclement of the Ukrainian military is false

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar")

The press service of the Southern Defense Forces denied information about the encirclement of some units in the Hulyaypillia direction. Also, the information about the alleged presence of barrier units blocking the units and preventing them from retreating is not true.

The military noted that this information was aimed at discrediting the military command.

The situation in the sector is tense. The enemy is constantly shelling Ukrainian positions. Over the past day, 10 serious engagements took place near Yablukove and Rivne.

Communication with the military is maintained, logistics are organized, and the wounded are evacuated. The units are being reinforced, and the command is in full control of the situation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on the information about the encirclement. There confirmed information about attacks in the areas of Yablukove and Rivne.