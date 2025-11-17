Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claim of seizing left bank of Kupyansk

The occupiers' information about the seizure of the left bank of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, is not true. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military calls Russian propagandists' statements about taking the left bank fake.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces clarified that this time the Russians said they had allegedly "occupied the left bank of Kupyansk" and "surrounded Ukrainian troops in the Podil area".

"There is only one problem: our units did not find the enemy there. Although, to be honest, they searched diligently. They even checked the extra bushes," reads the statement.

In the video, the soldier said that on November 16, the Defense Forces cleared the territory. During the special operation, the defenders did not find the occupiers.

Map: DeepState

On November 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman said that the occupiers were gradually losing control of Kupiansk.

On the same day, it became known that the Russian occupiers were ordered to imitate control over the city, for which they were dropping Russian flags in supply packages from drones.