Russians are gradually losing control of Kupyansk, and the situation is becoming more difficult for them – the military

The situation in Kupyansk is complicated for both sides, but the Russians have no logistics at all

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Russian army has not only failed to surround the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, but is gradually losing control of the city. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, in a telethon.

" Putin announced that everyone was surrounded there, but he no longer says this. This was not the case then, and it is not the case now. Moreover, on the contrary, there is a tendency that the Russians are very gradually losing control of the city," he said .

He is talking about the northern districts of Kupyansk, where the enemy had already entered and tried to gain a foothold, but as of the morning of November 16, the number of Russians there "decreased slightly," Tregubov said. The reasons for this were the effective countermeasures of the Defense Forces.

"We can already say for sure that the announcements about the fall of Kupyansk were a bit premature, that the Russian promises were a bit premature," he emphasized .

However, the situation in the Kupyansk sector remains difficult for both sides: there is no effective logistics to Kupyansk from the Russian side and it is extremely difficult from the Ukrainian side. According to Voloshyn, this means that the units in the city suffer from the inability to receive either resupply or ammunition, and sometimes food .

"But, nevertheless, since the Ukrainians have better logistics, and there are fewer Russians left now, both quantitatively and qualitatively, the situation is somewhat more difficult for them. We cannot say about the result, because the process is still ongoing, but we can say about the change in dynamics – the Russians have again failed in their promises in this area," Voloshyn emphasized .

Kupiansk (screenshot of deepstate map)