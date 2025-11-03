Zelenskyy: About 60 occupants remain in Kupyansk, cleansing is underway
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
Several dozen occupants are currently in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the correspondent of LIGA.net.
According to the head of state, about 60 Russians are currently left in the city. The city is being cleared.
"We know everything. In principle, the dates have been set, they were at the meeting. We will not share such information yet," Zelensky said.
- On October 26, Zelensky denied the encirclement of up to 5,000 Ukrainian troops near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk. According to him, this is a US-oriented lie by the Russians.
- On October 29, the military called Putin's statement about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk and Pokrovsk a fantasy and fiction. According to them, this statement of the Russian Federation is not based on any actual data on the ground.
Comments (0)