Zelenskyy: About 60 occupants remain in Kupyansk, cleansing is underway

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Several dozen occupants are currently in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to the head of state, about 60 Russians are currently left in the city. The city is being cleared.

"We know everything. In principle, the dates have been set, they were at the meeting. We will not share such information yet," Zelensky said.