Zelensky denies encirclement of the Armed Forces near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk: This is a lie

Russia's lie about the alleged encirclement of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers is aimed at the United States to show "success" at the front

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied the encirclement of up to 5,000 Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He said this in a telephone conversation with TV presenter Alla Mazur, , according to TSN.

"This is a complete lie. And not the first one," he emphasized .

According to Zelenskyy, this Russian lie is aimed at the United States to create the impression that the Kremlin is allegedly making progress on the front. In addition, the enemy is trying to cause panic with such statements.

The President emphasized that according to the "latest information" from the General Staff and Chief of Staff Alexander Syrsky, Russian activity near these two cities during the week was one and a half to two times lower than in previous periods.

Zelenskyy notes that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation despite Moscow's disinformation.