About 200 occupants infiltrated into Pokrovsk, Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented from advancing to the center – General Staff

Illustrative photo: Nazar Voloshyn

There are about 200 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and Ukrainian defenders are not allowing them to advance to the city center. About reported general Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, on the outskirts and within Pokrovsk, the military are taking daily measures to stabilize the situation.

The invaders, using the space between positions and infiltration of small infantry groups, accumulated about 200 soldiers in the city, the command said.

They added that small arms fighting and drone units are actively operating in the settlement, while Russian attempts to advance deeper into Pokrovsk and gain a foothold in the city's buildings are being stopped by counter-sabotage measures.

"Ukrainian defenders continue to perform tasks to search for, destroy or capture Russian occupants who are trying to infiltrate through our combat formations, using their numerical superiority," the General Staff added.

The command also noted that the Russians have recently been increasing the use of armored vehicles in assaults. Thus, from October 20 to 25, 41 assault actions of the occupiers with the support of equipment were recorded along the entire frontline.

"Some of these attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Enemy personnel and equipment are being neutralized. In particular, on October 25, one armored combat vehicle and two motorcycles were destroyed in the vicinity of Pokrovsk as a result of fire, and one enemy armored combat vehicle was destroyed in the direction of Balagan. That is, all the vehicles used by the enemy in the assault," the statement said.

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate records a part of Pokrovsk in the gray zone. Changes to its map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

At the same time, the General Staff noted that over the past 10 days, Ukrainian troops have liberated two settlements – Luhansk and Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske in the Dobropillia (Ocheretyne) direction.

"Thus, since August 21, 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilized, control over nine settlements has been restored, and nine more have been cleared of enemy subversive groups. Over the past ten days alone, 1756 servicemen and 75 pieces of enemy equipment have been destroyed here," the statement said.

As of October 26, the Defense Forces liberated 185.6 square kilometers, cleared 243.8 square kilometers of Pokrovsk district, and in more than two months the total losses of the Russian Federation in the area amounted to more than 15,700 troops and 1,364 pieces of equipment, the General Staff added.

"The 'exchange fund' is constantly being replenished with Russian prisoners of war to return our defenders from captivity," the command noted.

Map: Deepstate (blue – recently liberated, green – previously liberated)

Map: Deepstate