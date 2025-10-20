Russian subversive group killed civilians in the center of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian paratroopers defeat occupants – video

Recently, a Russian subversive and reconnaissance group killed several civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by The Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, a Russian subversive group recently managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk. During the advance, the occupiers killed several civilians. It happened near the railway station.

Ukrainian defenders detected and eliminated Russians who were hiding in one of the premises of the railway station.

The video shows the destruction of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in one of the premises of the railway station, other locations and on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

The military said that the defense of Pokrovsk has been reinforced with additional forces and means. Special groups are constantly screening possible points of entry into the city and intensifying patrols.

Over the past two days, the Ukrainian military killed 14 Russians who managed to get into Pokrovsk. The military urged civilians not to move around the city unless absolutely necessary.

The Seventh Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces stated that the situation in their area of responsibility remains tense. The occupants want to expand the "gray zone" around Pokrovsk and are trying to enter the city from several directions.

Map: DeepState