Russia failed to launch a full-fledged offensive near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russians failed to launch a full-scale offensive in the area of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in Donetsk region due to resistance from the Defense Forces. This was reported in an evening video address to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said that on September 19, he heard reports from the military, in particular from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We continue counter-offensive actions in the Donetsk sector. The Pokrovsk area, the Dobropillia area – this was one of the most important areas of their offensive for the Russians, and they were unable to launch a full-scale offensive there," Zelensky emphasized.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupiers' forces. He called the Russian losses "significant".

"The exchange fund for our country has been significantly replenished. Russian prisoners are added every day," the Head of State added.

He thanked the Ukrainian military involved in the defense of Donetsk region.

On September 18, Zelensky visited Donetsk region. He said that since the beginning of the Dobropillya counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already liberated 160 square kilometers and seven settlements, and more than 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of the occupiers.