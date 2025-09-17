Zelenskyy: Russians abandoned the offensive in Sumy sector

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian offensive in Sumy region failed, so they abandoned it. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the video was published by Novosti.LIVE.

According to him, the occupiers have chosen four main directions – Sumy, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

"These are the four that we have seen, the relevant data. The Sumy operation failed. They have suffered heavy losses, primarily in personnel. Today, I don't know what will happen tomorrow, conditional tomorrow, but today they have abandoned this direction," Zelensky said.

He clarified that the occupants had moved their equipment and personnel to another direction. The Head of State noted that they suffered even greater losses there.

"We will say what the other [direction] is within the next two days. I would like us to talk about it in more detail," the president emphasized.

According to Zelensky, Russians will leave only two operations.