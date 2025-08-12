Zelenskyy: Russia is redeploying 30,000 troops from Sumy region to three directions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Due to the fact that the Russians failed to succeed in Sumy region, they are redeploying their forces to other frontline areas. This was stated at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"From the Sumy direction, because they could not take it, Russian troops began to move to the Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk directions," the president said.

According to him, the occupants are preparing for an offensive in three directions. The main directions are Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovske and Novopavlivka.

"We believe that Zaporizhzhia [direction] will have about 15,000 additional people, Pokrovske – about 7,000 additional people, Novopavlivske may have 5,000 additional people – we believe that this direction is the third priority," the head of state said.

The President emphasized that out of 53,000 troops concentrated in the Sumy sector, about 30,000 occupants will go to these three areas.

"We believe that this is the main source of troops, their strongest brigades in the Kursk sector, and they will move. We believe they will do everything to prepare for offensive actions after the 15th. We believe they will be ready by September with these brigades. We believe that with additional brigades they can be ready in November," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that all three of these areas were in place a year ago, and the Russians are following the same plans and maps. The President is confident that this offensive mission to Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk was delayed for a year because of the Kursk operation.

"We see the same thing, the same steps and the accumulation of as many people as they need. A year ago, they were starting to act in this way, but because of the Kursk operation, they began to transfer people there, fearing that we would move deeper into Russia. And that's exactly what happened," Zelensky said .

In his opinion, the Russians will try to demonstrate some kind of progress in all areas during this month in order to put political pressure on Ukraine, seeking certain concessions.