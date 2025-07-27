Defense forces have liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Khotyn community of Sumy region from the occupiers. This was reported by and StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report states that the village was liberated by units that are part of the forces and means of the "Kursk" military grouping.

The military noted that stabilization measures are underway in the liberated settlement.

On July 25, the DeepState analytical project claimed that the 225th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated Kindrativka. The analysts claimed that the occupiers had lost three battalions and a commander.

"The enemy infantry was still surrounded in the village for a long time, so we had to wait to smoke them out. First of all, this success was made possible by the unique tactics and approaches used by the 225th Separate Airborne Brigade," the statement reads.

REFERENCES. The village is located 30 km northwest of the city of Sumy and eight km from the village of Khotyn. To the north, Kindrativka borders the Kursk region of Russia, as well as the villages of Andriivka, Kostiantynivka, Novokonstantynivka, and Yastrubyne.

Map: DeepState

On June 12, the President said that Ukrainian defenders were "gradually pushing back" Russian forces in Sumy region.

On June 14, Zelensky said that Ukrainian defenders had liberated Andriivka in Sumy region.