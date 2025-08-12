Zelenskyy: Ukraine has reached the border at two points in Sumy region, there is progress in Luhansk region

Ukrainian defenders have liberated one third of the occupied settlements and important points in the northern region, the head of state said

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Defense forces have managed to reach the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy region at two points, and have advanced one kilometer in Luhansk region, the president said during a conversation with journalists Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, Russians occupied 18 villages or important points in Sumy region – six already dismissed.

"That is, we are moving forward. This is good news. We have reached the border with the Russian Federation at two points. I think the situation is more or less positive. In the morning, I was informed by [Commander of the Air Assault Troops] Apostol and [the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces] Syrskyi. We cleared another 900 meters in Sumy region near several points to the border," added the Ukrainian leader.

The situation in Sumy region according to the OSINT project Deepstate: light blue – liberated (10.63 km2), red – occupied (most of 207.42 km2, and two smaller areas of 0.67 km2 and 3.11 km2). The dark blue area on the territory of the Russian Federation is one of the two parts of Kursk region under the control of the Defense Forces (5.54 km2). It should be noted that updates to this map appear with a delay

The president also said that the defenders managed to advance one kilometer deep into the occupiers' positions in Luhansk region: "I won't say which units, and I won't say where exactly, because the measures are still ongoing."

Regarding the Zaporizhzhia region, Zelenskyy said, "we are holding our positions," and regarding the Kharkiv direction, "we are standing."