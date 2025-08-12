Zelenskyy: Ukraine has reached the border at two points in Sumy region, there is progress in Luhansk region
Defense forces have managed to reach the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy region at two points, and have advanced one kilometer in Luhansk region, the president said during a conversation with journalists Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, Russians occupied 18 villages or important points in Sumy region – six already dismissed.
"That is, we are moving forward. This is good news. We have reached the border with the Russian Federation at two points. I think the situation is more or less positive. In the morning, I was informed by [Commander of the Air Assault Troops] Apostol and [the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces] Syrskyi. We cleared another 900 meters in Sumy region near several points to the border," added the Ukrainian leader.
The president also said that the defenders managed to advance one kilometer deep into the occupiers' positions in Luhansk region: "I won't say which units, and I won't say where exactly, because the measures are still ongoing."
Regarding the Zaporizhzhia region, Zelenskyy said, "we are holding our positions," and regarding the Kharkiv direction, "we are standing."
- During the same meeting with the media, the head of state said that Russian infantry groups had advanced near Dobropillia at several points to a distance of about 10 kilometers – some of the invaders have already been destroyed or captured.
- The president emphasized that Defense forces will not leave Donbas as part of the so-called "exchange of territories" mentioned by US president Trump.
