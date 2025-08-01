The Sumy regional administration refused to answer at what distance from the border the fortifications were built
Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) in response to a request LIGA.net refused to disclose how far from the border the fortifications were built in the region.
The cost of the construction of fortifications in Sumy region, commissioned by the Department of Capital Construction of the regional administration in 2024, is UAH 2,265,759,534.81 (EUR 47 ,45 million), which was provided from the reserve fund of the state budget, the regional administration said.
However, the Sumy regional administration refused to provide information on the amount of work performed on the construction of fortifications (in particular, digging trenches, erecting strongholds, installing minefields, etc.), who was responsible for this, and how far from the border they were built.
The regional administration justified the refusal by claiming that this was proprietary data, as it was related to the country's defense sector, and that the harm from disseminating this information "outweighed the public interest" because the Russians could use it for attacks.
In June, in communication with LIGA.net roman Pohorilyi, co-founder of the OSINT project DeepState, said that in September 2024, the team investigated the situation with fortifications in Sumy region: it turned out that they were built deep in the Ukrainian territory. The analyst noted that the soldiers who fought in this area confirmed that fortifications could be built near the border. The project also included claims to the quality of work.
In the spring of 2025, the Russians advanced in the north of the region, and at the end of May, the authorities recognized the occupation of four settlements (DeepState's map shows that there are at least 11 such settlements now – Ed.), noting that civilians have been evacuated from them.
In late June, the head of the Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that the front line in Sumy region was stabilized. At the same time, after working in the region, the commander noted that construction of fortifications continues, but the work needs to be accelerated.
In June and July, the defenders liberated two settlements in the region.
In June, Pohorilyi characterized the situation in Sumy region as follows: "But now, instead of holding back the enemy with engineering and fortifications, we are holding back with people."
Although the OVA refused to disclose data on the work in 2022-2025 and answer the question of how deep into Ukrainian territory the fortifications were built and whether it was possible to do so in close proximity to the border, they confirmed that such work was carried out in 2023-2024.
"Realizing and taking into account the public outcry... within the limits of our authority, we inform you that in order to fulfill the tasks of the military command in the period 2023 – 2024 in the Sumy region, at the expense of local budgets and other sources not prohibited by law, the following were fortification of the territories through the construction of anti-tank ditches, trenches, blocked sections of trenches, blocked gaps, dugouts, firing positions, caponiers for armored combat vehicles and trench shelters for vehicles with crew shelter", – said the regional administration.
It is worth noting that the new head of the regional administration, Oleh Hryhorov, was appointed only in April 2025. Before that, since April 2023, the region was headed by Artem Artyukh.
- In June, the co-founder of DeepState reported LIGA.net that anti-drone nets, which the regional authorities are installing on the roads of Sumy region, have a problem with the poles on which them are mounted.
- In the same month, the former deputy mayor of Kharkiv was notified of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 5.4 million of budget funds allocated for fortifications.
- Earlier, in May, Bihus.info journalists reported suspicious practices and possible corruption schemes related to public funds allocated for the construction of fortifications, in particular in Kherson and Zhytomyr regions. The media claimed that the companies that received these contracts were allegedly connected to Tymur Mindich, a businessman from the Privat group and co-owner of Kvartal 95, who is close to president Zelenskyy.
Comments (0)