The Sumy regional administration refused to answer at what distance from the border the fortifications were built

"Dragon's teeth". Kharkiv region, 2025 (Illustrative photo: ERA)

Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) in response to a request LIGA.net refused to disclose how far from the border the fortifications were built in the region.

The cost of the construction of fortifications in Sumy region, commissioned by the Department of Capital Construction of the regional administration in 2024, is UAH 2,265,759,534.81 (EUR 47 ,45 million), which was provided from the reserve fund of the state budget, the regional administration said.

For comparison, in Kharkiv region in 2024, a total of UAH 5.68 billion was allocated from the state budget for fortifications, and UAH 37.3 million from the regional budget, reported Gwara Media the local OVA. The quality of the fortifications in this area was also criticized by after the Russian offensive in May 2024

However, the Sumy regional administration refused to provide information on the amount of work performed on the construction of fortifications (in particular, digging trenches, erecting strongholds, installing minefields, etc.), who was responsible for this, and how far from the border they were built.

The regional administration justified the refusal by claiming that this was proprietary data, as it was related to the country's defense sector, and that the harm from disseminating this information "outweighed the public interest" because the Russians could use it for attacks.

Although the OVA refused to disclose data on the work in 2022-2025 and answer the question of how deep into Ukrainian territory the fortifications were built and whether it was possible to do so in close proximity to the border, they confirmed that such work was carried out in 2023-2024.

"Realizing and taking into account the public outcry... within the limits of our authority, we inform you that in order to fulfill the tasks of the military command in the period 2023 – 2024 in the Sumy region, at the expense of local budgets and other sources not prohibited by law, the following were fortification of the territories through the construction of anti-tank ditches, trenches, blocked sections of trenches, blocked gaps, dugouts, firing positions, caponiers for armored combat vehicles and trench shelters for vehicles with crew shelter", – said the regional administration.

It is worth noting that the new head of the regional administration, Oleh Hryhorov, was appointed only in April 2025. Before that, since April 2023, the region was headed by Artem Artyukh.