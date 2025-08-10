Defense forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy region – map
Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff)

Defense forces have liberated another settlement in Sumy region from Russian occupants. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is Bezsalivka in the Bilopilska urban community. Defense forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement from Russian troops.

The operation involved units of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 24th separate assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers killed 18 Russian invaders during combat operations, the General Staff says.

Map: DeepState
Map: DeepState
