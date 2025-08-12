Zelenskyy on Dobropillia: Some Russians have already been killed or captured

The president said that before the meeting between Trump and Putin, Moscow wants to create an information space where "Russia is moving forward, advancing, and Ukraine is losing"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russian infantry groups have advanced near Dobropillia at several points to a distance of about 10 kilometers – some of the invaders have already been eliminated or captured, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

According to him, the most difficult situation at the front is in the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk area.

"What happened there? Groups of Russians advanced [to a distance of] about 10 kilometers in several places. All of them have no vehicles, only weapons in their hands. Some have already been found, partially destroyed, partially captured. We will also find and destroy the rest in the near future," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that Kyiv understands the task of this advancement of the occupiers – before the meeting between the US president Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin, to form "a certain information space," especially in the United States, that "Russia is moving forward, advancing, and Ukraine is losing."

Earlier, on August 11, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstae reported that the occupiers were advancing northeast of Dobropillia.

The Dnipro operational and strategic military group emphasizes that in this and Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but there is no question of control over the territory. The command also disagrees that open-source maps show this advance as an occupation.

The aforementioned Russian advance on the Deepstate map (shaded with red lines)

Map: Deepstate