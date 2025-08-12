"By the decision of Syrsky". General staff announces additional forces for Pokrovsk

The defenders will detect and destroy Russian subversive reconnaissance groups that penetrate the defense line, explained the command spokesman

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the сommander-in-сhief)

Additional troops and resources have been allocated to the Pokrovsk direction to counter Russian saboteurs according to the decision of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was reported by General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev in a comment to Ukrinform.

"By the decision of the commander-in-chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate the defense line," the spokesman said.

According to him, the invaders are using their superiority in numbers, and, losing personnel on a large scale, are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of the Defense Forces' positions.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 35 attempts to push our units... Three firefights are still ongoing," Kovalev said.

Previously, in this area, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 64 and wounded 38 occupants, destroyed one vehicle, 21 drones, one communication antenna and one motorcycle, and damaged one cannon and two Russian motorcycles (Ukrinform does not specify the time, but it is probably August 12 – Ed.).