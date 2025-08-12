"By the decision of Syrsky". General staff announces additional forces for Pokrovsk
Additional troops and resources have been allocated to the Pokrovsk direction to counter Russian saboteurs according to the decision of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was reported by General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev in a comment to Ukrinform.
"By the decision of the commander-in-chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate the defense line," the spokesman said.
According to him, the invaders are using their superiority in numbers, and, losing personnel on a large scale, are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of the Defense Forces' positions.
"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 35 attempts to push our units... Three firefights are still ongoing," Kovalev said.
Previously, in this area, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 64 and wounded 38 occupants, destroyed one vehicle, 21 drones, one communication antenna and one motorcycle, and damaged one cannon and two Russian motorcycles (Ukrinform does not specify the time, but it is probably August 12 – Ed.).
- On August 11, the Deepstae OSINT project reported that the occupiers were advancing northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The Dnipro military group stressed that in this and the Pokrovske directions, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but there is no talk of controlling the territory.
- On August 12, the First Corps of the Azov National Guard reported that its fighters had had taken up a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction.
