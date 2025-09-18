Zelensky told about the results of the Dobropole counter-offensive operation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the military (Photo: OP)

Since the start of the Dobropillya counteroffensive, the Defense Forces have liberated hundreds of square kilometers of territory. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his visit to Donetsk region.

The Head of State met with the military taking part in the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. He talked to the defenders, thanked them for the results and awarded them with state awards.

There was also a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the course of the operation, the overall situation at the front and future plans.

"Step by step, the soldiers are liberating our land: since the beginning of the operation, 160 square kilometers and seven settlements have been liberated, more than 170 square kilometers and nine settlements have been cleared of the occupiers," Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State added that almost 100 occupants had been captured, and in these weeks alone, Russians have already suffered thousands of wounded and killed.

UPDATED AT 15:50. Later, Zelensky said that fierce fighting continues near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, but the Defense Forces managed to inflict significant losses on the Russians.

"In fact, our forces are depriving the occupier of the opportunity to carry out a full-fledged offensive operation in this area, which they have been planning for a long time and counting on," the president emphasized.

According to him, any group of occupants trying to enter the area is destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

"The losses of Russians only since the beginning of this counter-offensive operation, only in the area of Pokrovsk, only in these weeks are more than 2500, of which more than 1300 Russians were killed," the head of state continued.

