Zelenskyy: UAF are conducting active operations in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, it's not easy for the enemy

Russians are amassing airborne forces in Zaporizhzhia region, and this group is quite large, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The defense forces are active in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, so it's not easy for the Russians there. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing, commenting on the situation at the front.

According to him, the situation at the front is currently under control. Zelensky called the Pokrovske direction "the most serious", the occupiers have amassed about 100,000 troops there.

"Well, they are preparing offensive actions in any case. It is important that we know and control this," the Head of State clarified.

In Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, "we are conducting active actions, and it is not easy for the enemy there today," the president said.

Search operations in Kupiansk have been quite successful, and 30 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed over the past two days. In the Sumy sector, the Defense Forces are "slowly" pushing the enemy out, Zelensky emphasized.

There are no changes in Zaporizhzhia region, but Russians are amassing their airborne forces there, and this group is quite large.

On August 21, Chief Syrsky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces cleared six settlements in the Pokrovsk sector. But it remains one of the hottest.

On August 23, the DIU showed how stopped an attempted breakthrough by Russians in Donetsk region and prevented the enemy from entering Dnipropetrovs'k region.