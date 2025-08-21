Syrsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces clear six settlements in the Pokrovsk sector

The main task now is to respond to changes in Russian tactics, but to preserve the lives of the military as much as possible

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

In the Pokrovsk sector, which is one of the most difficult areas of the frontline, the military cleared six settlements. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after visiting this section of the frontline.

"Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard are honorably fulfilling their tasks. As a result of successful strike and search operations, six settlements were cleared and hundreds of Russian occupants were killed," he said .

The Chief of the Army heard reports on the operational situation, problematic issues and needs of the units and issued relevant orders to strengthen defense resilience.

"The key task is to respond effectively to changes in enemy tactics, but to preserve the lives of Ukraine's defenders as much as possible," emphasized Syrskyi .

He also noted the effective work of the newly created corps in the operational area of the Donetsk tactical group and thanked them for their "dedication to the defense of the Ukrainian Donetsk region.".