Zelenskyy holds meeting with military on situation at the front and creation of reserves

Defense component of security guarantees for Ukraine to be detailed in the near future, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: OP)

On Tuesday, August 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military on the situation at the front and security guarantees. This was reported by the Office of the President.

It was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

The Head of State discussed with military officials the situation on the frontline and in the border area, creation of reserves and work with partners on security guarantees.

"We discussed in detail the key needs of each direction and unit. It is very important that the nature of the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions is determined by our units," Zelensky emphasized .

Special attention was paid to Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. They discussed the need for additional supplies for these areas. Syrsky reported on the implementation of the decisions of the Stavka on the provision of reserves for the Defense Forces.

There was also a report on the work with all partners within the "coalition of the willing" – Europe, the United States and other partners.

"There will be more meetings and working contacts during the week. We noted that we need to accelerate the dynamics of work. The defense component of security guarantees should be detailed in the near future," Zelensky added .

This week, the US and Ukrainian teams will meet to prepare for possible talks between Zelensky and Putin.