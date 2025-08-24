The Chief of Staff decided to send additional ammunition, UAVs and electronic warfare equipment to the Pokrovske area

Defense forces have successfully counterattacked and cleared three villages in Donetsk region from occupation forces. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following the results of work in the Pokrovsk sector.

"I work in the combat zone. The Pokrovsk direction is where it is most difficult. Where the defense of Ukrainian independence and the Ukrainian flag are not just lofty words, but a daily risk and a daily feat," wrote Syrsky.

According to him, Ukrainian troops successfully counterattacked and cleared villages in Donetsk region – Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai and Volodymyrivka – from the enemy.

The Chief of Staff noted that he had talked to the military who have been holding the defense of Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling the occupiers' attacks. He awarded the soldiers for their resilience, bravery and exemplary performance of military duty.

Syrsky worked at the command posts of units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector. He listened to reports from corps and brigade commanders on the situation.

"The situation is really difficult, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on this section of the frontline. But we have to hold the line. Assistance in organizing combat operations will be provided. The issues of additional ammunition, drones and electronic warfare equipment have been resolved," he emphasized .

As reported by RBC-Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there are "good surprises" for Russians in Donbas.

"Today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas. Good surprises for the Russians. I think that the Chief of Staff will provide all the details later," the President said.

On August 12, the Azov National Guard First Corps reported that its fighters had occupied a defense line in the Pokrovske direction. The General Staff said that the reserve forces are taking measures to stop the enemy's advance.

On August 15, Zelenskiy said that the Defense Forces had made progress in the Pokrovsk sector. The President said it was decided to strengthen all areas in Donetsk region.

On August 18, the General Staff reported that Pokrovsk was liberated from the occupiers, who recently entered the city in groups and individually.