Russia deploys marines to Dobropillia-Syrskyi area

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook)

Russia deployed a Marine unit for offensive actions near Dobropillya. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian troops are finding effective ways to neutralize Russian marine units.

It is noted that Syrsky made another working trip to the Pokrovsk and Dobropole directions, where the situation requires constant attention.

At the command post of one of the army corps, he met with commanders to discuss the specifics of the operational situation and to hear suggestions from officers on the ground on options for further active actions to defeat the enemy group.

During the meeting, Syrskyi also gave the necessary orders to provide our units with ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment.