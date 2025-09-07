Defense forces liberate over 26 square kilometers in the Pokrovsk sector – Syrskyi
In the Pokrovsk sector, after losing five square kilometers in August, Ukrainian Defense Forces units were able to regain control of 26 square kilometers of Ukrainian land. About reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Syrsky noted that the ratio is similar in the Dobropole direction.
The Commander-in-Chief adds that in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian occupants have created the largest offensive group. Over the last week, they conducted about 350 attacks here.
"It is here that the Russians have concentrated their main efforts and created the largest offensive group trying to break through our defense," added Syrsky.
At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief notes that the Armed Forces are holding the designated lines, destroying enemy manpower and equipment, and conducting effective assault operations.
- on August 18, Syrsky stated that russian army is using the "thousand cuts" tactic in the Pokrovsk sector. This means an offensive on a wide front by small assault groups.
- august 31 Defense Forces liberated the settlement Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and installed the Ukrainian flag.
