Defense forces liberated Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region and raised a Ukrainian flag in the village on August 31. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The combat work was carried out by the soldiers of the assault groups of the 425th Skala regiment.

"It took us two weeks to gradually go through each street step by step. At night, we set up groups, detected the enemy, coordinated an assault and cleared them. On August 31, our flag was raised in the center of the settlement," the General Staff said.

The video shows the battles for the village and the Ukrainian flag installed on a building in the village.

Novoekonomichne is located about 8.5 kilometers northeast of Pokrovsk.

As of August 31, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate recorded that part of the city was in the gray zone (changes to its map appear with a delay). On September 1, the analysts wrote that the Ukrainian defenders did not allow the occupants to break through Novoekonomichne to Myrnohrad over the weekend.

Map: Deepstate

