Azov reports shooting of civilian by occupant in Pokrovsk sector - video

Russian invader (Illustrative photo: dialog.ua)

In Donetsk region, a Russian soldier allegedly shot a civilian. This was reported by and the First Corps of the Azov National Guard.

According to the military, the incident occurred on August 28 in one of the settlements of Pokrovsk district. During aerial reconnaissance, the Ukrainian military recorded the occupier shooting an elderly man in his own yard. The footage clearly showed that the victim was dressed in civilian clothes and had no weapons.

According to the available information, the shooting was carried out by a Russian serviceman of the 95th separate rifle regiment of the fifth separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st army of the Russian armed forces.

Azov noted that this is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention IV on the Protection of Civilian Persons. And another proof that "there are no laws or morals for the Russian army.".

"Every crime is recorded. Every murderer and his commanders will be punished," Azov emphasized.

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m.. Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into a war crime. The incident took place in the village of Novoekonomichne.

It is noted that the occupier hid behind the garage of a private household, and when he saw a man in the yard, he made an aimed shot from an assault rifle. The Russian soldier is being identified.