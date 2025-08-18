Russian military shoots civilian in Pokrovske direction – Prosecutor General's Office
The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of a civilian by the Russian military in the Rodynske area of Pokrovske district. The video was published on one of the Telegram channels, reports prosecutor's Office.
The OGP noted that a Russian army serviceman with a white bandage on his arm opened aimed fire at a civilian. He then approached the victim, who was lying on the road, and, after examining him, fled the scene.
A pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person has been launched. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the Russians involved.
- As of June, the SBU was 139,000 war crimes are known to have been committed russians in Ukraine.
- In July, intelligence reported LIGA.net, that in more than three years, Russia has killed 274 prisoners of war. Only two occupiers have been sentenced to prison.
- In early August, it was reported that a Russian military shot a civilianwho tried to evacuate from the village of Udachne, Pokrovsk district.
