Russian military shoots civilian in Pokrovske direction – Prosecutor General's Office

After the crime, the Russian occupier approached the victim and, having examined her, fled

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of a civilian by the Russian military in the Rodynske area of Pokrovske district. The video was published on one of the Telegram channels, reports prosecutor's Office.

The OGP noted that a Russian army serviceman with a white bandage on his arm opened aimed fire at a civilian. He then approached the victim, who was lying on the road, and, after examining him, fled the scene.

A pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person has been launched. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the Russians involved.

Caution, the photo contains sensitive images.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General