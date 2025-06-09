SBU is aware of 139,000 war crimes committed by Russians

These include the execution of Ukrainian soldiers, rape of prisoners, crimes against civilians, etc

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted pre-trial investigations into nearly 139,000 war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the SBU in response to an information request LIGA.net .

These facts have led to 96,000 criminal proceedings under the article on war crimes.

In particular, the circumstances of war crimes committed by Russians, such as the killing of prisoners of war, the use of physical, psychological and sexual violence against prisoners, etc. are investigated.

Crimes against civilians are also being investigated.

"The Ukrainian special service is carrying out large-scale work to ensure that everyone who has committed crimes against Ukraine and its citizens is deservedly punished," the SBU emphasized in response to a question about whether certain special operations are being conducted in Russia to identify war criminals or what search methods are available to bring them to justice.

The SBU emphasized that there is no statute of limitations for war crimes. This is provided for by Ukrainian legislation and international law.

Citing examples of suspicion notices to Russian war criminals, the SBU recalled Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier; about two Russian generals who ordered to strike the drama theater in Chernihiv in August 2023; about the Russians who, during the occupation of Izium , kidnapped an ATO veteran and subsequently tortured in prison, and about other crimes.