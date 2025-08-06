Prosecutor's Office: Russians shot dead a civilian who tried to evacuate from Donetsk region – video
Russian military shoots a civilian in Donetsk region. Prosecutors launch investigation, reported Office of the Prosecutor General.
One of the Telegram channels published a video of a civilian trying to evacuate from the village of Udachne. The footage shows him walking along the side of the road with a suitcase. The Russian occupier opened aimed fire at him with an assault rifle, being in an ambush set up in a destroyed house.
A pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person has been launched. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the Russians involved.
The OGP noted that this is the third fact of shooting of civilians by the occupation forces in Donetsk region this year.
- As of June, the SBU was aware of 139,000 war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.
- In July, intelligence reported LIGA.net, that Russia had killed 274 prisoners of war in more than three years. Only two occupiers were sentenced to prison.
