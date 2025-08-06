Prosecutor's Office: Russians shot dead a civilian who tried to evacuate from Donetsk region – video

This is the third recorded case of shooting a civilian in Donetsk region since the beginning of the year

The occupier (Photo: ERA)

Russian military shoots a civilian in Donetsk region. Prosecutors launch investigation, reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

One of the Telegram channels published a video of a civilian trying to evacuate from the village of Udachne. The footage shows him walking along the side of the road with a suitcase. The Russian occupier opened aimed fire at him with an assault rifle, being in an ambush set up in a destroyed house.

A pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the death of a person has been launched. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the Russians involved.

The OGP noted that this is the third fact of shooting of civilians by the occupation forces in Donetsk region this year.