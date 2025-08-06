A previously unseen video from surveillance cameras has been released, showing the shooting of 70-year-old Bucha resident Volodymyr Rubailo by the Russian military on Yablunska Street on March 4, 2022. The footage covered radio Liberty journalists.

The video footage shows that the Russian military wounded Volodymyr Rubailo with the first shot, and then, when the civilian was barely standing, they shot him in the head.

Soon after, next to Volodymyr Rubailo's body, which had been lying on the ground all this time, the Russian military began to loot a grocery store en masse.

"They broke the glass and went inside. They put the loot in baskets and bags and loaded it onto armored vehicles. To take more, some people filled carts and rolled them down the street to the newly seized houses of Buchanan residents," the journalists describe.

Earlier, the publication reported that before the murder of Volodymyr Rubailo may be involved russian paratroopers from the 234th Air Assault Regiment from Pskov, namely a group led by Sergeant Vladimir Borzunov.

As Radio Liberty found out, it was his unit that was in the position from which, according to Ukrainian ballistics experts, the civilian Buchanan was shot.

In a telephone conversation with an RS correspondent, Sergeant Borzunov confirmed that it was the Russian military who killed Rubailo, but denied his involvement and that of his men in the killing of the civilian.