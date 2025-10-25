Syrsky: A commander who hides the truth about the situation has no right to be a commander

Dishonesty about the situation at the front has too high a price – the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, the chief of the army emphasized

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a visit to Donetsk region emphasized to commanders of all levels that it is unacceptable to distort and conceal information about the real situation on the frontline in reports. This is stated in his post following his visit to Pokrovsk district.

The Chief of Staff met with commanders of army corps, brigades and military units performing combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector and directly in the vicinity of Pokrovsk.

He heard reports on the situation, discussed strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's defense and preventing further Russian advance.

Syrskyi noted that the tasks of searching for and destroying sabotage groups, eliminating and capturing the occupiers who are surrounded remain relevant.

The Chief of Staff gave the necessary orders to provide the troops with everything they need, in particular to improve the effectiveness of the fight against Russian UAVs and artillery.

"I have once again emphasized to commanders of all levels that it is unacceptable to distort and conceal information about the real situation in reports. Dishonesty has too high a price – the lives of our soldiers. My first requirement is the truth, whatever it is. A commander who conceals the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander," emphasized Syrsky .

During the trip, the Chief also presented awards to the military group of the Unmanned Systems Forces.