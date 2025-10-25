Ukrainian paratroopers liberate Sukhetske village near Myrnohrad – video

Ukrainian paratroopers have liberated the village of Sukhetske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region from Russian invaders. About reported command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna brigade took part in the liberation of the Sukhetske Myrnohrad community.

During the assault, Ukrainian defenders engaged the enemy, who numbered more than 60 people. As a result, 44 occupants were killed, eight were wounded and nine surrendered.

Map: DeepState