Ukrainian defenders from the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" cleared Torske in the Lyman direction from the occupants. About this reported on the division's Facebook page.

According to the regiment, up to a hundred invaders were killed in the village.

"The occupiers were drawn into the village with a minimum of ammunition. They were sitting in basements without water and food. Now there is a Ukrainian flag in Torske," the unit noted.

Torske is located in the north of Donetsk Oblast, about 7.7 kilometers northeast of Lyman:

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate currently records the settlement as partially occupied. Changes to its map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

